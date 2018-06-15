Analysts Set UGI Co. (UGI) Target Price at $48.75

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

UGI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 801,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,925. UGI has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other UGI news, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $2,906,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 43,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,141,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,332 shares of company stock worth $6,143,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,691,000 after purchasing an additional 447,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $5,144,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $7,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

