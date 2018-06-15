Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bombardier (BBD.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bombardier (TSE: BBD.B) recently:

6/14/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

6/8/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$6.00.

5/30/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$5.44 to C$5.68.

5/22/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

5/7/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Bombardier was given a new C$5.44 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.60.

5/4/2018 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$4.89 on Friday. Bombardier Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

