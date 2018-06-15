Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Momo (MOMO)

Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/31/2018 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2018 – Momo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2018 – Momo had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2018 – Momo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2018 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

5/22/2018 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

5/17/2018 – Momo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

5/16/2018 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

4/13/2018 – Momo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at T.H. Capital.

4/11/2018 – Momo was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.88 price target on the stock.

Shares of Momo stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 11,154,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.56. Momo has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.28 million. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Momo will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $157,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

