Analyzing ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) and AllianceBernstein (AB)

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ: ABDC) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and AllianceBernstein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH $33.35 million 2.81 -$19.10 million $1.32 5.19 AllianceBernstein $3.30 billion 0.86 $207.42 million $2.30 12.67

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH -51.32% 10.44% 5.93% AllianceBernstein 6.53% 16.37% 16.37%

Risk and Volatility

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH 1 3 1 0 2.00 AllianceBernstein 0 1 1 0 2.50

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. Its investments range in size from $5 million to $15 million. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in lower middle-market companies in the form of senior debt, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments. Its investment focus is to make loans to, and selected equity investments in, privately-held lower-middle-market companies.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

