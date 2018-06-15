Head to Head Review: Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) and Kirin (KNBWY)

Kirin (OTCMKTS: KNBWY) and Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anheuser Busch Inbev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Anheuser Busch Inbev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirin and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $16.62 billion 1.49 $2.15 billion $1.54 17.67 Anheuser Busch Inbev $56.44 billion 2.96 $8.00 billion $4.04 24.39

Anheuser Busch Inbev has higher revenue and earnings than Kirin. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser Busch Inbev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kirin and Anheuser Busch Inbev, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev 2 2 10 0 2.57

Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus price target of $123.04, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Anheuser Busch Inbev’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anheuser Busch Inbev is more favorable than Kirin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kirin has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser Busch Inbev has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97% Anheuser Busch Inbev 13.45% 19.43% 6.39%

Summary

Anheuser Busch Inbev beats Kirin on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and biosimilars and diagnostics products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

