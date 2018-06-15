Head-To-Head Review: Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) & Antero Midstream Partners (AM)

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE: AM) and Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy GP has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Tallgrass Energy GP pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 111.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy GP pays out 256.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Tallgrass Energy GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Tallgrass Energy GP shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Midstream Partners and Tallgrass Energy GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91 Tallgrass Energy GP 1 4 3 0 2.25

Antero Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Tallgrass Energy GP has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Antero Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream Partners is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and Tallgrass Energy GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million 7.47 $307.31 million $1.40 22.05 Tallgrass Energy GP $655.90 million 6.23 -$128.72 million $0.76 29.12

Antero Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy GP. Antero Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and Tallgrass Energy GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Partners 32.52% 19.19% 9.90% Tallgrass Energy GP -17.96% 2.54% 1.09%

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats Tallgrass Energy GP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Marcellus and Utica Shale water handling and treatment systems included 190 miles and 83 miles of pipelines, respectively; and gathering systems comprised 242 miles and 123 miles of pipelines, respectively. Antero Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Corporation.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

