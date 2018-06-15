Aviat Networks (AVNW) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Financial Contrast

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and Digital Ally’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $241.87 million 0.37 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Ally $12.77 million 1.45 -$12.25 million ($1.50) -1.73

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally.

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aviat Networks and Digital Ally, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50

Digital Ally has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 0.13% 1.39% 0.51% Digital Ally -108.35% -531.26% -75.46%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Digital Ally on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

