Head to Head Contrast: Corvus Gold (CORVF) & McEwen Mining (MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for McEwen Mining and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.33%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -13.62% -2.16% -1.92% Corvus Gold N/A -101.97% -95.37%

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corvus Gold does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $67.72 million 10.81 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -72.33 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$4.99 million N/A N/A

Corvus Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada. Corvus Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

