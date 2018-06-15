Reviewing CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) & Avangrid (AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 6.36% 4.59% 2.21% CPFL Energia 4.98% 12.30% 3.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and CPFL Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.60 $381.00 million $2.20 22.81 CPFL Energia $8.38 billion 0.70 $369.49 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CPFL Energia.

Risk & Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avangrid and CPFL Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 1 7 0 2.67 CPFL Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid presently has a consensus target price of $52.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Avangrid pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avangrid beats CPFL Energia on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. It also generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. Avangrid, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.1 million customers; and had 315,538 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 450,247 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,259 megawatts. CPFL Energia S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. As of November 30, 2017, CPFL Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.

