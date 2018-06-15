Analyzing Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) and Corporacion America (CAAP)

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE: PAC) and Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

This table compares Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Corporacion America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV $655.70 million 7.46 $246.40 million $4.09 21.33 Corporacion America $1.58 billion 1.07 $63.49 million $0.47 22.40

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporacion America. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $3.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Corporacion America does not pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV pays out 97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Corporacion America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV 38.66% 22.63% 12.62% Corporacion America N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Corporacion America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and Corporacion America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV 0 1 2 0 2.67 Corporacion America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV is more favorable than Corporacion America.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV beats Corporacion America on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Corporacion America Company Profile

Corporación América Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.