Analyzing Legg Mason (LM) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 11.21% 7.86% 3.79% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.27% 19.87% 13.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Legg Mason and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 4 3 0 2.11 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Legg Mason presently has a consensus target price of $47.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.83%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Legg Mason’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Legg Mason pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Legg Mason is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Legg Mason has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $3.14 billion 0.98 $285.07 million $3.72 9.67 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 2.40 $5.33 million N/A N/A

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Legg Mason beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

