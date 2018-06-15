Contrasting GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) & OCI Partners (OCIP)

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) and OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and OCI Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion 2.10 $553.40 million $0.64 49.30 OCI Partners $343.33 million 2.78 $24.47 million N/A N/A

GCP Applied Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OCI Partners.

Volatility & Risk

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCI Partners has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OCI Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. GCP Applied Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of OCI Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCP Applied Technologies and OCI Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 OCI Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. OCI Partners has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GCP Applied Technologies is more favorable than OCI Partners.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and OCI Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 50.82% 14.19% 3.26% OCI Partners 11.37% 30.77% 6.89%

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats OCI Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and distributes methanol and anhydrous ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas. OCI Partners LP is a subsidiary of OCIP Holding, LLC.

