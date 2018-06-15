Analyzing Travelzoo (TZOO) and Mattersight (MATR)

Mattersight (NASDAQ: MATR) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mattersight alerts:

This table compares Mattersight and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattersight -27.40% N/A -27.88% Travelzoo 3.02% 19.11% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mattersight and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattersight 0 3 0 0 2.00 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mattersight presently has a consensus target price of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Mattersight’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mattersight is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mattersight and Travelzoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattersight $46.51 million 1.93 -$16.32 million ($0.49) -5.51 Travelzoo $106.52 million 2.11 $3.53 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mattersight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Mattersight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Mattersight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mattersight has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mattersight on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mattersight Company Profile

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries. The company was formerly known as eLoyalty Corporation and changed its name to Mattersight Corporation in May 2011. Mattersight Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. It also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mattersight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattersight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.