Simulations Plus (SLP) & Travelzoo (TZOO) Critical Analysis

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 30.65% 26.19% 18.85% Travelzoo 3.02% 19.11% 6.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $24.14 million 15.04 $5.78 million $0.34 61.62 Travelzoo $106.52 million 2.11 $3.53 million N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travelzoo.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Travelzoo does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Travelzoo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. It also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

