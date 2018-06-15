Reviewing TTEC (TTEC) and DLH (DLHC)

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

DLH has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 0.36% 10.88% 5.73% TTEC -0.49% 22.77% 8.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DLH and TTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00 TTEC 0 1 0 0 2.00

DLH presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. TTEC has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Given DLH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DLH is more favorable than TTEC.

Dividends

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DLH does not pay a dividend. TTEC pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLH and TTEC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $115.66 million 0.57 $3.28 million $0.27 20.52 TTEC $1.48 billion 1.15 $7.25 million $1.80 20.50

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. TTEC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of DLH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of TTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TTEC beats DLH on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers digital trust and safety, and health services. The company serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

