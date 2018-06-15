Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,054 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 246.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $257,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies traded up $0.05, reaching $31.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 500,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,650. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

