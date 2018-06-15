Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 445.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.03. 1,881,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,035. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $370.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 23.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $365.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $395.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.18.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

