Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 17,983 Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of MVC Capital worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 481,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:MVC opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 41.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MVC Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 74.18%. equities research analysts forecast that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 2,500 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,415.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 3,889 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $39,123.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 979,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,115.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,889 shares of company stock valued at $399,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

