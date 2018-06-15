Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 7,329 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 739,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

