Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) Share Price

Press coverage about Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.9531890227327 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

Andeavor Logistics opened at $44.07 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Andeavor Logistics has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.