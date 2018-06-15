Andrew Michael Train Acquires 10,000 Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Director Andrew Michael Train bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Summer Infant traded down $0.02, hitting $1.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 12,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. analysts expect that Summer Infant, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 222,217 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summer Infant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summer Infant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summer Infant in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

