ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices opened at $15.86 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.35.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $891,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $349,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,463,909 shares of company stock worth $33,674,269 and sold 78,903 shares worth $1,091,492. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $54,321,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,145,088 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 461,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 159,683 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at $17,675,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

