Anglo American (AAL) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.04) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.63) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.64) to GBX 2,300 ($30.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.63) to GBX 2,300 ($30.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,757.35 ($23.40).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,764.60 ($23.49) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.90).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

