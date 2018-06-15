Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a report published on Wednesday, May 30th.

Separately, N+1 Singer lifted their target price on Anpario from GBX 432 ($5.75) to GBX 434 ($5.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Anpario stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 491 ($6.54). 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,372. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 290.11 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 496 ($6.60).

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition worldwide. The company's product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. Its eubiotic category includes a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products comprise mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

