CA Technologies (CA) SVP Sells $65,052.00 in Stock

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $65,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CA Technologies traded up $0.21, reaching $37.27, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,248,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,345. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. CA Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get CA Technologies alerts:

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. CA Technologies had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CA Technologies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. CA Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CA Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,164,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors grew its holdings in CA Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in CA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CA Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

CA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

CA Technologies Company Profile

CA, Inc provides software and solutions that help organizations to plan, develop, manage, and secure applications and enterprise environments in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Solutions, Mainframe Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers DevOps solutions and tools for development, testing, and deployment that support collaboration across the software development lifecycle and mobile to mainframe teams; operations intelligence and automation solutions; and security and compliance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.