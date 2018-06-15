Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 41,497 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Apache worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Apache by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,897,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,383 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,754,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,004,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 549,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 507,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,217,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $600,243,000 after buying an additional 382,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apache opened at $42.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

