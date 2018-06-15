Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.01.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler bought 2,935 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,785.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,033,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 134,695 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.