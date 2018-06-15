Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Holdings Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 199,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Proto Labs opened at $134.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

