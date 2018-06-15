Aperio Group LLC Acquires 3,340 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.91. The company had a trading volume of 766,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,912. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens raised shares of TransDigm Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other news, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total transaction of $3,425,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,200 shares of company stock worth $29,786,184 over the last 90 days. 10.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.