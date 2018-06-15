Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Position Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $192,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $178,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock worth $2,811,039 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.98 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 853,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,226. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $69.45 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.55 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

