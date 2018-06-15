Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Viacom, Inc. Class B worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B traded up $0.49, reaching $29.40, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

VIAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.