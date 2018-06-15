Aperio Group LLC Sells 6,689 Shares of Clifton Bancorp Inc. (CSBK)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clifton Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBK) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Clifton Bancorp worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clifton Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clifton Bancorp by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clifton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clifton Bancorp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clifton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clifton Bancorp opened at $15.65 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Clifton Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clifton Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th.

About Clifton Bancorp

Clifton Bancorp Inc, formerly Clifton Savings Bancorp, Inc, is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Clifton Savings Bank (Clifton Savings). Clifton Savings is a federally chartered savings bank. Clifton Savings operate as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in the market area.

