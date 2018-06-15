Aperio Group LLC Sells 8,858 Shares of Celestica Inc (CLS)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Celestica stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Celestica Inc has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.