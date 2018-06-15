APIS (APIS) Trading 41% Lower Over Last Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. APIS has a total market cap of $32.87 million and $24.63 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded down 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00605556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00225990 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093002 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,412,810,748 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

