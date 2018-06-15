Apollo Investment (AINV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AINV. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apollo Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 562,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,634. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,150,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 214,346 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 184,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 439.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 300,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,505,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 259,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

