Appian (APPN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.00

News stories about Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Appian earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9109855656067 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Appian opened at $40.01 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.59. Appian has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. Appian’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 141,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $3,697,029.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $523,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,835.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 753,053 shares of company stock valued at $19,705,008 and have sold 105,000 shares valued at $3,214,250. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

