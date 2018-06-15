Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. KLR Group downgraded Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Approach Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

Shares of Approach Resources traded down $0.11, reaching $2.47, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 894,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.76. Approach Resources has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.21.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.15 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. research analysts predict that Approach Resources will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.