Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.08

News articles about Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aqua Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.430051532873 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,832. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.04. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 766.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AQMS shares. EuroPacific Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Aqua Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

