Arbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.16 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

