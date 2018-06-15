ArcelorMittal (MT) Given a €34.20 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €34.20 ($39.77) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.75 ($40.41).

Shares of ArcelorMittal opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

