Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Position Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $940,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $161,067.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at $739,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,041. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 19th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 18th.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $96.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

