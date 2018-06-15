Arch Capital Group Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 19th (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares are set to split on Tuesday, June 19th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 18th.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $96.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $940,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.63 per share, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,638.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,332,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 74,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

