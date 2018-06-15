Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,328 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $934,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,872,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.64 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.30 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland opened at $45.24 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

