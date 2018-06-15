Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $106,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $434,383.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,920.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,001 shares of company stock worth $13,226,824. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $70.28. 219,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

