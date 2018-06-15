Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 97,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $95,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,488,830. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.01 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

