Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Insider Acquires £100,450 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) insider Archie Norman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £100,450 ($133,737.19).

Marks and Spencer Group traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05), hitting GBX 303.50 ($4.04), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,965,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274.30 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.30).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported GBX 27.80 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.37). Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 275 ($3.66) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.33) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 330 ($4.39) to GBX 325 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323 ($4.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

