Archrock Inc (AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to post $216.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Archrock reported sales of $197.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $887.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.21 million to $888.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $996.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $997.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.88 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Capital One raised shares of Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,176,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 1,852,114 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $6,465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 497,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 280,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

AROC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.00 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.89. Archrock has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

