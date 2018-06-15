ArcticCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,846.00 (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00049766 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2016. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

