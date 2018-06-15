Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 99.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth about $199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 163,571.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group opened at $16.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.79. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

