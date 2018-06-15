Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Receives $10.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Ardmore Shipping traded down $0.10, reaching $7.85, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $268.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.94. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 623,752 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

